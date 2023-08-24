Three Cases of Dengue Virus Found in Castiglione d’Adda, Lombardy

Three Cases of Dengue Virus Found in Castiglione d’Adda

August 25, 20XX

In a recent announcement by the Lombardy Welfare Department, it was revealed that two additional cases of Dengue virus have been detected in Castiglione d’Adda. The cases involve a young girl who is currently receiving treatment at the Lodi hospital, and a sixty-year-old man who has already recovered and returned to work. Both individuals reside in close proximity to the first person infected by the virus.

These three cases are particularly noteworthy as they are not connected to travel to countries where Dengue is endemic. The incubation period of the virus suggests that the infections likely originated simultaneously or before the disinfection measures were implemented, authorities confirmed.

Guido Bertolaso, the regional councilor for welfare, explained that many people infected with Dengue do not exhibit symptoms, and the disease often resolves on its own. To evaluate the possible exposure of other residents in Castiglione d’Adda to the virus, authorities have organized a voluntary and cost-free screening. Residents can visit the Codogno Community House to provide a blood sample, enabling health officials to determine if they have come into contact with the virus through antibody analysis.

The screening, conducted in collaboration with Asst of Lodi, will be held on August 26 from 8 am to 12 pm and on August 28 from 8 am to 4 pm. Initial antibody analysis will be performed, and individuals who have recently been infected will be offered an infectious disease consultation and further diagnostic tests. The screening will be conducted in partnership with Irccs San Matteo di Pavia, the regional reference center for arboviruses.

In Lombardy, a total of 18 cases of Dengue virus infections have been reported, all of which were linked to travel abroad to countries where the disease is endemic, with the exception of the cases in Castiglione d’Adda. On the other hand, there have been 51 confirmed cases of West Nile virus infections in the region.

Guido Bertolaso emphasized the importance of taking preventive measures against mosquito-borne diseases, particularly in light of the widespread distribution of tiger mosquitoes in Italy. He urged the public to apply repellents and take precautions to avoid mosquito bites, even during the day, as mosquitoes are not solely active during the night.

In response to the recent cases, the hygiene and health prevention departments of Ats Metropolitan City of Milan and Ats Valpadana have provided instructions to the Municipalities for necessary disinfection activities in the affected areas. These actions are already in progress and will follow the guidelines outlined in the National Plan for the prevention, surveillance, and response to Arboviruses.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

