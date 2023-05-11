AI and tradition, the new direction of the Gabinetto Vieusseux – Toscana

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, MAY 10 – A return to the origins and nineteenth-century roots but without precluding a dialogue with innovation and the younger generations, starting with artificial intelligence. It is the new course of the Gabinetto Vieusseux, presented today in Palazzo Vecchio by the new president Riccardo Nencini and director Michele Rossi, in the presence of the mayor Dario Nardella. Among the innovations was a collaboration with Group E, a group of information technology players with complementary skills, which is developing a ‘Stendhal’ for the Cabinet, a young ‘virtual assistant’, a digital copy of the famous writer, which thanks to artificial intelligence will be able to answer guests’ questions and curiosities in any language.



Some appointments are also planned in order to “involve an ever wider audience and younger age groups”, he explained. Among these ‘At seven: aperitif with writer’, a series of meetings – starting on June 14 – with Italian writers and intellectuals such as Vittorio Emanuele Parsi, Franco Cardini, Aldo Schiavone. And again ‘100 shots’, a selection of fragments of literary works by the most significant writers who have been members, have left their funds or who have in any case established relationships with the Gabinetto Vieusseux.



Through the ‘Sciacquare in Arno’ initiative, an online dictionary of the contemporary Italian language will then be created in collaboration with the Accademia della Crusca and the Tuscany Region. Meetings will then be organized in Florentine schools with writers who will tell how to write a novel or graphic novel.



The new course of the Gabinetto Vieusseux also passes from the relaunch of the historic quarterly magazine Antologia Vieusseux and from agreements with Italian and foreign museums: a collaboration agreement has already been signed with the Museum of modern and contemporary art of Trento and Rovereto and is of definition an agreement with the Maxxi, the National Museum of XXI Century Arts in Rome. Finally, there will be a literary contest for budding writers. (HANDLE).

