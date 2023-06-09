Football: Figc, from next year the Var talks on Dazn – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 09 JUNE – During the next season it will be possible to listen to the audio of the talks of the referees and the employees of the Var, which will be combined with the images of the most controversial episodes. It is the result of an agreement between the FIGC and Dazn: the goal is to “reconstruct the definitive evaluations, interpretations and decisions”. It will be possible to see and hear what happened in the moments during which the referees made their decision.



The publishing agreement aims to tell Italian football to the spectators, also through new formats, targeting in particular the younger ones.



In recent days, the FIGC and Dazn have reached an agreement for the streaming of the Finals of the Youth Championships organized by the FIGC: the nine Scudetto Finals of the Under 18, 17, 16 and 15 Championships for the Serie A and B clubs and those for the Serie C clubs, as well as the Under 17 and 15 Women’s Finals. In addition to the matches that award the Scudetto, it will also be possible to follow the four Under 17 Serie A and B and Under 18 semi-finals.



“We are happy – comments Gabriele Gravina, president of the FIGC – to be able to inaugurate an innovative collaboration with Dazn, which aims to involve young people through the use of new languages, platforms and technology that is increasingly in step with the times. You will be able to appreciate the fruits of the work of the club nurseries, also from a national point of view”.



“We are proud to bring the largest youth football event organized in Italy live streaming on Dazn.



Making football accessible in ways typical of a young audience does not only mean increasing the visibility of the competition but also supporting young talents who could one day become the future Serie A Tim champions, supporting the future of the Italian football system. And we are also enthusiastic about collaborating with the FIGC from an editorial point of view, bringing unpublished Var content into the app for the first time, capable of thrilling the fans and making the football product spectacular”, comments Stefano Azzi, CEO of Dazn Italia.



