Things are going downhill in the Super League and in fair play

Red alert: FC St.Gallen not only falls behind in the league, but also in the fair play ranking In the fair play ranking of the Super League, FC St.Gallen is third from last. That’s surprising, since they were still the fairest team in the league in the 2020/21 season. What’s it all about? And is that related to the current low in form? An attempt at an explanation.

Referee Sven Wolfensberger shows Lukas Görtler the red card in the league duel with Winterthur. Image: Freshfocus

(23. 7. 2022)

Six times smooth red, three times yellow-red. In 32 league games, nine FC St.Gallen players were sent to the shower prematurely. Few teams go to work in the Super League with comparable rusticity. Although the eastern Swiss are just below the league average (76.7) in terms of warnings (76), they occupy third place in the fair play ranking. Only Sitten did worse – and FC Zurich, who suddenly entered the race for the unpopular places with their most recent performance against FC Basel.