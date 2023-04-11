Delivery by May 25, 2023

The fifth edition of the AWDA the biennial award dedicated to visual communication designers of all the world, is officially open. The competition, promoted by Aiap – the Italian association of visual communication design, in collaboration with ICoD, the International Council of Design, is aimed at professionals, students e female researchers of the sector to celebrate their uniqueness and energy and offer them an open platform to share experiences, ideas and aspirations.

The curators of the 2023 edition are Cinzia Ferrara, Laura Moretti and Carla Palladino, supported by a small team of young designers. The common goal is to research different languages, poetics and approaches to the project e you map the condition of the work of the designers.

They are eligible to participate visual communication design projects carried out from 2019 to today,

Due to the juries, the projects of the professionals and students will be examined by authoritative figures in the field of design, professors and university researchers will evaluate those of the female researchers. The compositions of the commissions will be communicated by the end of April 2023.

Among the selected works, the jury will proclaim the winner of the AWDA Award 2023 and will assign three honorable mentions, one for each category. A special mention, AWDA for RIGHTS!, for the project that best addresses the social issues of women’s rights and work, gender inequalities and in every area. Finally, a scientific committee of the prize will assign the AWDA Lifetime Achievement Award 2023 to a nationally or internationally renowned designer for her professional career and research and for having authoritatively contributed to reflections on the culture of design in the field of visual communication design

The awards ceremony will be held in Milan in October 2023.

Some details

To participate in the prize you must:

register on the website aiap-awda.com

pay a fee differentiated for the different categories:

– professionals €120

– female researchers €100

– female students €30

It is allowed to submit a maximum of three projects, even in different categories.

Timeline

Registration and upload of materials from 25 February to 25 May 2023.

Communication of the results of the pre-selection of projects: 15 July 2023.

Submission, by the selected candidates, of the original materials and files required for the exhibition and publication in the AWDA5 volume: by 5 September 2023.

All information and full regulation

can be found on the site: www.aiap-awda.com

Instagram @aiapwomenindesign

For any requests for clarification or general information, write to [email protected]

The expiration dates displayed are the result of editorial activity. The only official dates are those contained in the text of the announcement and/or on the website of whoever organizes or promotes the competition. Always check its validity with the Competition Organizing Body.