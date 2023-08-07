In Monterrey, a criminal who exchanged cards throughout the country was captured – news

In the Centro neighborhood of the municipality of Monterrey, a 23-year-old man was captured for the crime of theft, in this action the recovery of several bank cards and cash was achieved.

The Police indicated that in the sector surrounding Banco Popular, the subject was discovered who had a suspicious attitude and after a search they found several debit cards from different banks hidden in his pockets and in his underwear.

When the procedure was being carried out, a victim left Banco Popular who reported that this subject by deceit stole his Banco Agrario card, withdrawing $900,000 pesos from his bank account.

Within the registry, they also discovered hidden in a secret pants pocket, a withdrawal receipt for $1,500,000 and a transfer of $2,865,000, for which the money he was carrying and the reference card to that person were seized. receipt.

Through the bank Banco de Bogotá, the owner of the debit card where the money was withdrawn is being investigated.

The CTI investigative unit reported that this subject has 6 notes in the Accusatory Oral Penal System – SPOA for the same events in different regions of the country. The Captured was left at the disposal of the Villanueva local prosecutor’s office 16.

Source: Casanare Police

