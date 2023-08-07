Afon Technology revolutionizes glucose monitoring with a non-invasive, wearable sensor

Afon Technology has unveiled images of its innovative real-time wearable glucose sensor, which promises a revolution in glucose monitoring without the use of invasive methods. Designed to fit inside the user’s wrist, this device uses Bluetooth technology to transmit glucose level information to a dedicated application. This app displays an individual’s glucose trends and provides notifications to warn of abnormal glucose levels, thus helping to optimize disease control for people with diabetes. The app can be installed on any smartwatch, phone or tablet of your choice.

With estimates indicating 463 million people worldwide have diabetes, the new non-invasive blood glucose sensor could revolutionize the way patients monitor their condition. Sabih Chaudhry, CEO of Afon Technology, commented on the preview of this innovative tool, noting that the company’s team of experts is ready to introduce a product that will change the lives of people with diabetes. Thanks to this wearable sensor, those battling this disease will finally be able to monitor their glucose levels painlessly and without the use of needles, using their favorite smart device.

The device aims to overcome the limitations associated with traditional diabetes monitoring methods, offering easier management of the disease and helping to reduce the risk of potentially serious complications, such as heart attacks, strokes, blindness, kidney failure and amputations. Afon developers are confident that this solution will soon become a reality, thanks to the extremely positive results obtained during the early stages of clinical research.

The technology used by Afon is different from that of optical sensors, often discussed in years past, as it uses radio frequencies to obtain signals from under the skin. This approach ensures real-time monitoring without delays and represents a significant advance in glucose control. Despite regulatory challenges posed by healthcare regulators, the company has stated plans to have the device on the market by early 2024.

Hopes are high, as the Afon sensor has gone through several stages of testing at leading diabetes research centers. The solution has been evaluated in conditions of hyper and hypoglycemia during clinical studies, demonstrating the validity of this alternative technology to traditional monitoring methods. Interest in this innovative solution is increasing, with a presentation during the 83rd Scientific Session organized by the ADA, which highlighted the prototype of the Glucowear monitor, complete with accessories and charging stand.

Afon’s Glucowear sensor not only promises a painless way to monitor blood glucose levels, it could also pave the way for a more affordable and practical approach to long-term diabetes control. The company has obtained significant financial support from the European Innovation Council (EIC), which could further accelerate the development process.

Afon Technology is setting the stage for a new standard in blood glucose monitoring by offering people with diabetes a state-of-the-art, non-invasive and easy-to-use solution. If the market launch takes place as planned by 2024, it will represent an important milestone in the fight against diabetes, enabling those affected to manage their health more effectively and comfortably.

