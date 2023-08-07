found alive after 35 hours – Corriere TV

Charles Gregory was found 12 miles off the coast of Florida. He had gone out on a fishing trip and never returned. Rescue video

A 25-year-old boy, Charles Gregory, was rescued by the US Coast Guard after spending 35 hours at sea.

The young man was lost in the Atlantic Ocean, 12 miles off the coast of Florida. He had gone out on a boat for an early morning fishing trip and never returned. A search crew, aboard an aircraft, identified him and immediately alerted the rescue services by sea.

The 25-year-old was found on a small fishing boat partially submerged in water. The father, Raymond Gregory, said his son had lost his life jacket and cell phone, had seen sharks and been stung by jellyfish. “He was scared shitless. He said he had more conversations with God in those 30 hours than he did in his entire life,” he added. (Lapresse)

