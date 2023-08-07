Home » found alive after 35 hours – Corriere TV
World

found alive after 35 hours – Corriere TV

by admin
found alive after 35 hours – Corriere TV

Charles Gregory was found 12 miles off the coast of Florida. He had gone out on a fishing trip and never returned. Rescue video

A 25-year-old boy, Charles Gregory, was rescued by the US Coast Guard after spending 35 hours at sea.

The young man was lost in the Atlantic Ocean, 12 miles off the coast of Florida. He had gone out on a boat for an early morning fishing trip and never returned. A search crew, aboard an aircraft, identified him and immediately alerted the rescue services by sea.

The 25-year-old was found on a small fishing boat partially submerged in water. The father, Raymond Gregory, said his son had lost his life jacket and cell phone, had seen sharks and been stung by jellyfish. “He was scared shitless. He said he had more conversations with God in those 30 hours than he did in his entire life,” he added. (Lapresse)

Aug 7, 2023 – Updated Aug 7, 2023, 12:15pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Boris Johnson's Bath of Roman Antiquities

You may also like

Strong explosion in a port in Turkey, four...

Tragic Plane Crash in Brazil: Father and Son...

The barge hosting asylum seekers in the UK...

DKV MOBILITY Crossing the milestone of 500,000 EV...

Explosion at Turkish Grain Warehouse in Port of...

Typhoon in South Korea, scout meeting closes early:...

Ukraine Removes Soviet Coat of Arms from “Motherland”...

On the limit on frequencies, the Government wants...

Red Dead Redemption is coming back, announcement with...

The response to the coup in Niger comes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy