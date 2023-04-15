Aida Merlano’s life is in danger, said her lawyer

After it became known that in the escape of Aida Merlano there would be three lawyers who participated in the process, whose names are still unknown, a great stir arose when the alleged videos that corroborated it were found. However, they disappeared, which is why the lawyer claims that Aida’s life is in danger.

This was stated by the lawyer in charge of his process, Miguel Ángel del Río, who spoke on his Twitter account announcing that said videos about the escape from the Merlano prison had disappeared.

“The prosecution has discovered the disappearance of the entry records of lawyers for visits by Aida Merlano prior to her escape. This is scandalous. We will go after all the officials and lawyers who have participated in this and the political houses that are behind it,” said the lawyer.

Faced with this, on April 12, 2023, Merlano’s lawyer blamed “… the political clans of the coast” for possible attacks, for which he also mentioned on his social network that:

“A message to the political clans of the coast: Do not dare touch Aida Merlano’s hair. Any attack on her integrity will be her responsibility.

The lawyer was also in conversation with W Radio, where he mentioned that “… we are facing one of the most complex corruption scandals within INPEC with the disappearance of the entry records of the lawyers to visit Aida Merlano between April 2018 and October 2019 until he escaped (from jail).”

On Merlano’s statement involving three lawyers

After her escape, Aida Merlano testified in court that the escape was supported by a major criminal organization, in which members of the Char and Gerein family would have participated.

In her testimony, Merlano also mentioned that she had been contacted when she was already in the Buen Pastor prison, by three lawyers, who had sought her out to propose an escape. In fact, she mentioned that one of them suggested that she escape from the place while they were advancing the acquittal of the case.

The statement delivered by the detainee in March 2023 was also supported by her lawyer, who also pointed out that the alleged lawyers were also related to highly knowledgeable political leaders who come from the city of Barranquilla.

However, after Del Río’s statement, W Radio learned that the audiovisual records had disappeared. These videos, as is known, respond to visits to Aida Merlano by lawyers moments before her escape took place, in addition to those professionals who would have defended her.

After Merlano’s last statement, an investigative group from the Attorney General’s Office visited the prison, as well as the Inpec headquarters in order to find entry records and in this way it was possible to collect material in which he saw the detainee from the moment of her arrest until the moment of her escape. However, what was surprising was that in that course no lawyer would have visited her.

This finding, in fact, is contradictory in the events, given that on previous occasions, several lawyers who were in charge of the defense of the case, visited Merlano directly in the Buen Pastor prison.

In addition, following lawyer Del Río’s conversation with the outlet, “… what they did was disappear all the lawyers (…) That was the gross mistake they made within the system (…) the Prosecutor’s Office already has the previous records, which which means that they did disappear.”

On this, the Attorney General’s Office would continue to be aware of the case and would initiate an investigation in order to find related information that would clarify the situation. with Infobae

