News

UDINE. The air conditioner is on fire, the fire starts and the apartment, due to extensive damage to the electrical system and furnishings, is unusable.

It happened on the afternoon of Sunday 14 August in a building at number 41 in via Riccardo di Giusto where a family of foreign origins resides.

All of them had gone out and, just when no one was in the house, the flames would have started from the portable air conditioner – according to the very first investigations of the firefighters. Firefighters at work for hours, also arrived by tanker and ladder truck.

There is no structural damage to the building.

