Original title: Air Force Aviation Open Event and Changchun Air Show successfully concluded, showing new achievements in the strategic transformation of the People’s Air Force

CNR Beijing, August 31 (Reporter Hu Jingyuan, Jingwei and Yan Chao) According to a report by the Voice of ChinaNews and Newspaper Digest” of China Central Radio and Television Station, the 5-day Air Force Aviation Open Event and Changchun Air Show will be held on August 30. The curtain came to an end, showing the new achievements of the People’s Air Force’s strategic transformation of “struggling to strengthen the army for ten years”.

The Air Force Aviation Open Event and Changchun Air Show included 1 theme day and 4 public days, and nearly 500,000 spectators visited the site. At the event site, J-20, Yun-20, J-16 and other fighter jets spread their wings in Changchun, and air demonstration teams such as Air Force Bayi, “Red Eagle” and “Sky Wings” competed to dance in the sky, demonstrating the excellent performance of the latest domestic fighter jets and the pilot’s superb flying skills.

Air Force Spokesperson Shen Jinke: This aviation opening event, from a military branch, confirms the historic achievements and changes that have taken place in the strong military industry in the new era. In the past ten years of strengthening the military, the Air Force has a new sabre that “flyes far” and has the backbone of “flying out”.

At this Air Force Aviation Open Event, 33 aircraft of 11 types participated in the air flight display, and the 64 types of new equipment displayed statically on the ground included early warning aircraft, bombers, fighter aircraft, UAVs, surface-to-air missiles, etc., which systematically demonstrated the strategy of the People’s Air Force. A new achievement for transformation. Among them, my country’s new generation of aerial refueling equipment, the Oil-20, was shown to the public for the first time.

Ji Rubin, flight team leader of a brigade of the Air Force Aviation Corps: As a front-line combat force, this time to participate in the Air Force Aviation Open Event is a vivid demonstration of the generation of the combat effectiveness of the army. In recent years, the officers and soldiers of our department have seized the opportunity of exercise training, combat readiness training and other opportunities to hone their strong skills, improve their ability to win, and have achieved remarkable results in actual combat training.Return to Sohu, see more

