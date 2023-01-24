The Colombian Air Force (FAC) has confirmed that it is advancing the necessary steps to carry out a humanitarian flight and bring back to Colombia the Deportivo Pasto squad, which is stranded in Peru.

The soccer team is trapped in the city of Arequipa after having played a friendly match on January 15 against the local club Melgar, which they beat 1-0.

The management of the FAC was given after a direct request from the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, to have the availability of a humanitarian flight to transfer the group of athletes. The main objective is to have a secure military base where the FAC plane can land and where the soccer team can arrive.

Minister Reyes has indicated that they have made a respectful request to the commander of the Air Force (FAC), Gral. Luis Carlos Córdoba, to carry out a humanitarian flight to bring the Deportivo delegation back from Arequipa (Peru). Grass. With this action, the People’s Government demonstrates its commitment to Colombian sports and to the people who represent our country abroad.

It is important to highlight that the Deportivo Pasto team is in a difficult situation due to the travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. For this reason, the FAC joins this effort to guarantee the safety and well-being of the athletes and their return home as soon as possible.