Aj Auxerre: the season is over for the Togolese Talya Gace

Bad news for the Togolese international, Talya Gace. She will be unavailable for at least 6 months. We learned this Monday via his social networks.

In the fight for the rise in French national D3, the Auxerrois stadium will not be able to count with the Togolese Talya Gace for the rest of the season: ‹‹Sadly I just ruptured my ligaments so I will be off the pitch for at least 6 months God willing››, can we read on his social networks.

The Togolese must therefore have a very strong mind to quickly regain her rehabilitation. Our editorial team also wishes him a speedy recovery.

