“I don’t feel that Mauricio wants to go with Milei”: Larreta put pressure on Macri

Following Elisa Carrió’s recent statement about the alleged attempt to Mauricio Macri of move away from Together for Change to consolidate an alliance with Javier Milei, Horacio Rodriguez Larreta ruled out this possibility on Tuesday, April 18, and tried to mitigate the inmates of the PRO four months after the PASO. “I don’t feel that Mauricio wants to go with Milei”, opined the head of the Buenos Aires government. “[Macri] is part of Together for Change”.

The inmates of JxC exploded after the decision promoted by Larreta de las concurrent elections in the City of Buenos Aires. Since then, the tension between the presidential candidate and the PRO leader has increased and the Buenos Aires president argued that his determination is supported by the Electoral Code. “Is Macri against me complying with the law?”Larreta argued a week ago.

Added to the foregoing were recent statements by former deputy Elisa Carrió, who hinted at a supposed desire of the former president with Javier Mileywhich would cause his departure from Together for Change.

Javier Milei and Mauricio Macri.

“Mauricio does not want to be in Together for Change anymore. He does not want to be in radicalism. He does not want to be with the Civic Coalition. Mauricio wants to be with Milei”, Carrió stated in dialogue with José del Río in the program Business community by LN+.

Faced with this, Larreta tried to tone down Carrió’s expressions and transferred the pressure directly to Macri. “I don’t feel that Mauricio wants to go with Milei, he is part of Together for Change”illustrated Larreta in a report granted to Canal 9.

Regarding the possibility of integrating the libertarian into JxC, the mayor of Buenos Aires remarked that “It is not part of Together for Change, period”.

Wink from Macri to Milei

At a recent meeting with businessmen of the Red Circle On the premises of the Rural Society, Mauricio Macri referred to his affinity with the liberal economist.

“We are going to go to a second round with this more liberal and more angry expression”sentenced the former president.

He also took the opportunity to send him a message to Horacio Rodríguez Larreta in the context of the crisis that the coalition is going through.

Macri arrives at La Rural for lunch at the Inter-American Council of Commerce and Production (Cicyp).

“Larreta was wrong because he should have sat down dialogue with Patricia Bullrich and María Eugenia Vidal who are her rivals”, held.

“We are going through an unprecedented experience for the PRO. Competing with height constructively thinking that the important thing is why we want to return and how, and stopping what they are (the changes), is not easy,” said Macri, who was the only speaker at the Cicyp meeting.

“There is the rivalry, the vehemence, the egos. I am a lover of competition and we have to be able to overcome this situation as a party. The tension will be I am confident that it will not reach places that are harmful to the coalition“, he warned.

