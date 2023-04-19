How often should you shower?: Tips for healthy personal hygiene

Is it really healthy to wash your body every day and how often should you shower during the week? These are common questions that many people seem to have no clear answers to. As a rule, the skin needs a naturally forming layer of oil and certain bacteria that act as a kind of barrier. Washing the body too often impairs this and can lead to dry, stressed and itchy skin. This increases the risk of infection from the penetration of harmful microbes into the cracks in the skin. On the other hand, bad hygiene habits and personal hygiene can also cause skin diseases. To prevent all this, a certain balance in personal hygiene would be desirable. Here is some useful information and care tips that can help you with that.

What mistakes to avoid and how often should you shower?

Although the topic of showering frequency is controversial, there are certain factors to consider to ensure optimal personal hygiene. Often this can actually come down to habits and rituals. Many people shower every day to, for example, feel more alert, avoid body odor, or even relax tight muscles.

However, some of them do so simply because they were taught to do so. In addition, it is important to pay attention to signs and, if skin irritation occurs, to recognize the possible causes. To do this, you can use the following advantages and disadvantages of excessive or insufficient personal hygiene as a guide.

What happens if you shower less?

Hair can also lose its shine when you wash it if you remove the natural oils from it by showering too often. This can even cause hair loss in some cases due to a condition called seborrheic dermatitis. The latter can also be triggered by hot shower water and the healthy oils removed from the hair as a result. For this reason, it can definitely be beneficial in certain cases to wash less often. By doing this, you allow your skin to repair itself and stay healthy, which even boosts your own immune system.

In addition, with fewer bacteria and oils washed out, your own body produces more antibodies. These are effective against many pathogens and ensure a better immune response in the event of allergies or polluted air. Another benefit of not over-showering is that you buy fewer cosmetic products, thereby helping the environment. The microbes on the skin may also prevent dangerous viruses from entering the body, while also minimizing potential risks of skin diseases. However, it is also possible for some people to cause skin problems such as eczema or psoriasis through poor personal hygiene. Therefore, it is also important to remove dead skin cells to prevent possible skin infections. The question still remains: How often should you shower?

What needs to be considered individually and how often should you shower?

As you can guess from the information above, it is not absolutely necessary to wash your body and hair every day, or even several times a day. However, there are people who are more prone to allergens or other skin problems, which makes regular personal hygiene essential. In addition, with certain skin diseases it is necessary to shower more or less often. For example, those with dry skin, such as with eczema, shouldn’t treat their bodies with bath products every day. The intensity of the rubbing also plays an important role, since abrasive movements make dry skin even more irritable. So try gentle lathering instead, using just your hands.

However, if it is a question of problems with oily skin, more frequent body care would be useful and even necessary. For example, if you have acne, you should wash your face or body every day, and maybe even several times a day, to prevent breakouts. The frequency of showering also depends on individual needs and everyday work. For example, if you’re working from home, you might skip a few days, which would be healthy. However, you should not leave your body without washing for more than two or three days, otherwise the problems described above may accumulate. Of course, the same also applies to intensive sports or sweaty activities.

Recommended type and duration of showering

Since showering is pleasant, it can be tempting to stay longer in the bathroom, but this also comes with some risks. As a rule, you should not spend more than 10 minutes under warm water, otherwise it can dry out the skin and negatively affect water conservation. Also, after you shower, try patting your skin instead of rubbing it with the towel to help retain the moisture it needs. It is also advisable to apply a moisturizing cream when your skin is dry.

In addition, when showering, you should focus on the areas of your body where dirt and odors tend to accumulate. First of all, these are the armpits, intimate areas and the spaces between the fingers. Accordingly, let the cosmetics you use glide gently over your skin instead of rubbing it in. Also, avoid showering with hot water to prevent skin irritation. Otherwise, there’s no one-size-fits-all strategy when it comes to how often to shower. Unfortunately, it is impossible to train your own skin or hair to produce less odor or oil. In many people, this also depends on specific hormonal imbalances, which often require medical attention.