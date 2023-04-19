Gas consumption in Germany 2022/2023: This is how much households and industry saved in March

As a result of the current gas crisis, we are no longer just interested in the fill levels in our gas storage facilities, but also in the consumption figures. Will households and industry achieve the natural gas savings target for this winter? And who actually uses the most gas? You can read this and other information on the subject here at news.de.

To Germany does not have an overview of current gas production and current gas consumption to lose, the Federal Network Agency provides new figures and calculations at regular intervals. In this article, we show you how much gas is consumed in Germany in different periods of time and how the energy demand is divided between industrial and private customers. For this purpose, this article is updated daily for you on the basis of current data.

Monthly gas consumption in Germany

In our first table, we show you how much gas is consumed in Germany each month. The information shows the monthly average of gigawatt hours consumed per day. On the other hand, the consumption is split between industrial and private customers. Especially with the latter, the monthly average temperature plays a decisive role in the current demand. The current energy demand figures in gigawatt hours can also be compared with the average values ​​for total consumption from 2018 to 2021.

Month household/commercial industrial customers Total consumption 2022 Average total consumption 2018-2021 Average temperature 2022 January 1709 GWh 1589 GWh 4012 GWh 4156 GWh 3,5 °C February 1708 GWh 1651 GWh 3652 GWh 4069 GWh 3,1 °C March 1382 GWh 1488 GWh 3218 GWh 3486 GWh 5,7 °C April 2562 GWh 2475 GWh May 1624 GWh 2019 GWh June 1372 GWh 1561 GWh July 1220 GWh 1528 GWh August 1159 GWh 1489 GWh September 1464 GWh 1765 GWh October 1720 GWh 2514 GWh November 2558 GWh 3483 GWh December 3463 GWh 3818 GWh °C

Who uses the most gas in Germany?

In the following table we show you how much gas is currently saved in percentage terms compared to the previous years 2018 to 2021. A distinction is made between the consumption of industrial customers and private households as well as small businesses. This is also offset by Germany’s total gas consumption. When distinguishing between industrial and private customers, it should also be noted that the needs of small consumers must be considered in relation to the outside temperature. If temperatures are significantly cooler earlier in the year, gas consumption will also increase faster than usual as a result of a greater need for heating.

Month Germany overall private households Industry January -3,5% -2,4% -4,5% February -10,2% -9,2% -11,1% March -7,7% -11,2% -4,4% April 3,5% 14,8% -3,8% May -19,6% -35,6% -11,8% June -12,1% -4% -13,9% July -20,2% -13,8% -21,4% August -22,2% -23,6% -22% September -17,1% -1,9% -21,7% October -31,6% -38,4% -27,4% November -26,6% -26,3% -26,8% December -9,3% -3,5% -15,3%

Will Germany achieve the savings target of 20% in gas consumption?

In order to avoid a gas emergency in winter, 20 percent of gas consumption must be saved. So far, industrial customers have consumed on average 14% less than in the previous years 2018 to 2021. In the households it was 0% fewer. Overall, Germany saved around 14% gas on. So the savings target was missed.

This is how much gas Germany uses per week

The table below shows the total weekly gas consumption in Germany and is given as a weekly average in gigawatt hours per day. The consumption results from the sum of the values ​​measured by industrial customers and private households.

Week Gas consumption 2022 Gas consumption 2023 Gas consumption 2021 Average gas consumption 2018-2021 Minimum 2018-2021 Maximum 2018-2021 1 3778 GWh 2497 GWh 4587 GWh 3948 GWh 3456 GWh 4587 GWh 2 4385 GWh 2802 GWh 4781 GWh 4189 GWh 3790 GWh 4781 GWh 3 4164 GWh 3860 GWh 4123 GWh 4101 GWh 3715 GWh 4384 GWh 4 4109 GWh 4114 GWh 4477 GWh 4398 GWh 3599 GWh 4993 GWh 5 3846 GWh 3494 GWh 4227 GWh 4070 GWh 3598 GWh 4574 GWh 6 3771 GWh 3791 GWh 5712 GWh 4571 GWh 3808 GWh 5712 GWh 7 3397 GWh 3042 GWh 3925 GWh 3937 GWh 3687 GWh 4356 GWh 8 3643 GWh 3032 GWh 3158 GWh 3705 GWh 3158 GWh 4687 GWh 9 3916 GWh 3677 GWh 3830 GWh 3984 GWh 3169 GWh 5252 GWh 10 3414 GWh 3439 GWh 3736 GWh 3546 GWh 3184 GWh 3736 GWh 11 3138 GWh 2662 GWh 4018 GWh 3613 GWh 3255 GWh 4018 GWh 12 2667 GWh 2238 GWh 3336 GWh 3367 GWh 2973 GWh 4033 GWh 13 3180 GWh 2503 GWh 2592 GWh 3024 GWh 2592 GWh 3331 GWh 14 3090 GWh 2688 GWh 3546 GWh 2998 GWh 2569 GWh 3546 GWh 15 2260 GWh 3601 GWh 2670 GWh 1944 GWh 3601 GWh 16 2150 GWh 2841 GWh 2238 GWh 1749 GWh 2841 GWh 17 2248 GWh 2720 GWh 2126 GWh 1869 GWh 2720 GWh 18 1906 GWh 2725 GWh 2272 GWh 1879 GWh 2725 GWh 19 1537 GWh 2079 GWh 2053 GWh 1521 GWh 2549 GWh 20 1459 GWh 2244 GWh 2118 GWh 1658 GWh 2317 GWh 21 1480 GWh 2185 GWh 1812 GWh 1455 GWh 2185 GWh 22 1600 GWh 1595 GWh 1607 GWh 1374 GWh 1766 GWh 23 1384 GWh 1610 GWh 1565 GWh 1443 GWh 1680 GWh 24 1310 GWh 1492 GWh 1576 GWh 1492 GWh 1735 GWh 25 1324 GWh 1588 GWh 1586 GWh 1500 GWh 1700 GWh 26 1294 GWh 1614 GWh 1549 GWh 1471 GWh 1614 GWh 27 1248 GWh 1570 GWh 1523 GWh 1441 GWh 1570 GWh 28 1259 GWh 1510 GWh 1590 GWh 1497 GWh 1713 GWh 29 1238 GWh 1458 GWh 1544 GWh 1434 GWh 1680 GWh 30 1164 GWh 1369 GWh 1451 GWh 1369 GWh 1599 GWh 31 1105 GWh 1428 GWh 1456 GWh 1375 GWh 1527 GWh 32 1071 GWh 1371 GWh 1435 GWh 1371 GWh 1553 GWh 33 1185 GWh 1450 GWh 1470 GWh 1420 GWh 1512 GWh 34 1207 GWh 1571 GWh 1529 GWh 1504 GWh 1571 GWh 35 1199 GWh 1617 GWh 1576 GWh 1495 GWh 1617 GWh 36 1201 GWh 1531 GWh 1625 GWh 1531 GWh 1722 GWh 37 1338 GWh 1647 GWh 1682 GWh 1565 GWh 1804 GWh 38 1706 GWh 1811 GWh 1780 GWh 1554 GWh 2033 GWh 39 1844 GWh 1843 GWh 1966 GWh 1843 GWh 2121 GWh 40 1633 GWh 2250 GWh 2283 GWh 2241 GWh 2389 GWh 41 1816 GWh 2656 GWh 2407 GWh 2002 GWh 2656 GWh 42 1790 GWh 2602 GWh 2543 GWh 2216 GWh 3052 GWh 43 1689 GWh 2679 GWh 2628 GWh 2424 GWh 2794 GWh 44 1938 GWh 3066 GWh 2981 GWh 2652 GWh 3118 GWh 45 2159 GWh 3503 GWh 3146 GWh 2825 GWh 3503 GWh 46 2708 GWh 3404 GWh 3414 GWh 3178 GWh 3777 GWh 47 2972 GWh 4009 GWh 3807 GWh 3317 GWh 4090 GWh 48 3444 GWh 4104 GWh 3923 GWh 3624 GWh 4109 GWh 49 3828 GWh 4311 GWh 4033 GWh 3385 GWh 4427 GWh 50 4608 GWh 3702 GWh 4081 GWh 3702 GWh 4347 GWh 51 2850 GWh 4249 GWh 3758 GWh 3375 GWh 4249 GWh 52 2281 GWh 3007 GWh 3226 GWh 2550 GWh 3570 GWh

How is gas consumption data collected in Germany?

Data collection on the consumption of natural gas in Germany, the Federal Network Agency provides updates at regular intervals. It obtains the data from the organization Trading Hub Europe (THE), which in turn collects consumption from end users from industry, commerce and private households.

A distinction is made here between large-scale consumers from industry, the so-called RLM customers, who automatically report their data via the registering service entry (RLM) from a certain consumption level. On the other hand, there are small businesses and private households with a so-called standard load profile (SLP). In the case of the latter, gas consumption depends heavily on the outside temperature, since gas is the preferred heating medium here.

The table data can change retrospectively depending on the final billing and is updated every Thursday by the Federal Network Agency.

