AKO survey: Matovič continues to grow, Kollár and Heger fall

If the parliamentary elections were held in May, the Smer party would very likely win them with a result of around 18 percent. This follows from a survey of voter preferences, which was conducted by the AKO agency for the Na hrane TV JOJ show. The second would be the Hlas party with around 16.5 percent support, followed by Progresívne Slovensko with more than 14 percent. To the parliament would […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

