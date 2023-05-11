Support for students who will present Saber 11 Tests

An important support of the Government of the Valley will receive 7,800 students from municipalities not certified by the Department, that will assume the payment of the registrations of the Saber 11 Tests.

This was announced by the governor of the Valley, Clara Luz Roldán, who stated that “I want to share great news for our students and their families. For the fourth consecutive year from the Government of Valle del Cauca we will assume the payment of 100% of the value of the registrations for the Saber 11 Tests”.

This measure benefits eleventh grade students from 148 educational institutions who will take the State test in August.

Aid

In this regard, the Secretary of Education of the Valley, Ana Janneth Ibarra, said that “with this investment that is close to the $450 million will benefit 7,800 young peoplewho will be able to present their state exam to approach higher education”.

In this sense, the official stated that with the help “parents will not have to incur this expense.”

It should be noted that currently for public educational institutions the Saber Test costs $58,000 per exam. Governor Clara Luz Roldán stressed that “during the current government period, the departmental Administration has allocated $1.6 billion to cover student expenses when taking the test. We continue working to provide better educational opportunities for our youth.”

Registration to present the state test will be closed on May 12, the publication of summons will be on July 28 and the exam must be presented on August 13.

As will be remembered, with a score of 246 points out of 500 in the Saber 11 Tests, carried out by 8,124 students from the A calendar, Valle del Cauca was ranked 13th in the best results of the State exam among 32 departments and the District Capital Bogota.

