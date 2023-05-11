Pisa-Frosinone: the scent of Serie A

While the Italian press is honoring the Italian flag won by Napoli, there is another team in the second division that rises to the more modest honors of the category news and is preparing to enter the top division. It’s about that Frosinone that actually commanded the championship from start to finish, putting behind some team that in the summer seemed much more accredited to promotion. Victory of the championship in truth already obtained within the walls of friends and an inevitable party that lasted for the whole week, involving the team, the fans and the whole city. Today the trip to Pisa could represent little more than a catwalk, a due act of little importance, especially for the average public, even if once the goal has been achieved, some motivation can inevitably be lacking at all levels. We are therefore faced with a match that sees two teams facing each other in a period of form and results at the antipodes, with Pisa which is in a clear decline while Frosinone travels on the wings of the fresh promotion to Serie A.

Although the meeting is of relative importance, around five hundred fans arrive in Tuscany from Frosinone, a number not to be disdained given that most of these work from the outset to make the team feel their support. They enter the host sector at the same time as the start of hostilities, display a single banner in the window and easily form a group behind it, compacting impeccably. Even the home curve enters the stands a few minutes late, just enough time to take their seats and attach the banner and patches and here is a message addressed to the team: ”The ultras never give up; now it’s your turn”.

The ciociari appear perfectly organised, two lancers clearly visible from the rest of the public, a few flags scattered in the sector for color and an encouragement that starts off well and then stabilizes on a sufficient level, also considering a summer heat and the lack of stimuli that do not facilitate excessively over the top cheering. The friction between two fans who have never loved each other and who over the years have never shown any step back from this poor feeling remains evident: it is the guests who open the dance with some offensive chorus which will then be repeated during the match , finding a valid response from the local public.

Meanwhile, Pisa started well on the pitch, scoring a goal already in the first minute of the game, but Frosinone equalized around half an hour. In the second half of the game, Frosinone showed that they didn’t want to go on vacation yet and scored two goals to take another three points in the standings. If in the sector the double advantage gives wings to those present, the home crowd begins to rumble for a defeat that seriously risks compromising the play off area.

The curve continues to support to the bitter end but asks the team to put grit and personality on the field. In some junctures of the recovery, the Curva Nord is commendable in support, despite the negative result, the whole public is summoned and the response is positive. At the triple whistle the balance does not change, the match is won by the guests and the party is all under the sector, while on the other side the banner that had opened the hostilities is displayed again. There is a fight to the end.

Valerio Poli