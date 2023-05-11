Roma-Bayer Leverkusen 1-0, Bove’s goal decides at the Olimpico

Roma wins 1-0. And thank you Bove. To the first European goal of his career. The midfieldersent to the field by Mourinho in the emergency, it begins and concludes the action which in the heart of the recovery shows a little closer Budapest to the Giallorossi. A match that Roma deserved to win. For the wickedness that he put on the field and for the desire with which he believed in it. A huge Rome, which threw its heart over the obstacle and brought home an invaluable result in view of next week’s return match in Germany. Where hopefully there may be Dybala from the first minute, as well as Winaldumboth came on in the second half.

Roma started a little intimidated and Andrich, ready and go, gave the creeps to Rui Patricio but it blocked without problems. Then the Giallorossi began to take measures against the Germans and, in the first half, created the best chance: a cross by Pellegrini and header of Ibanez without fail. Hradecky but he said no to the defender. The occasion scared Xabi Alonso’s team a little, and they ducked and put their initial bravado in the bag. And Mou’s troop, as a result, took heart. Finding few spaces, it is true, but conceding nothing, blurring all the passing lines and going to take the ball high. With her chest out, and pushed by an Olympian who was full as usual.

In the second half, Roma resumed how they ended the first half: brave. And this courage has been rewarded. Bove starts the action, biting the ball and then serving it to Abraham who concludes: the Bayer goalkeeper rejects but Mou’s “child” is there, ready to put in the goal that decides the match. The Bayer does not create anything near Rui Patricio and only on one occasion, after an outgoing mistake by the Portuguese who collides with Ibanez, does it really come close to par: but Cristante save it all on the line by hunting back the ready scream of Frimpong. It ends like this. One to zero. And for Rome, Budapest is a little closer. With this character you can really dream.

SECOND HALF

94′ It ends here. Roma wins 1-0. decides Bove.

90′ There will be 4 minutes of added time.

88′ Fear for Rome. Rui Patricio comes out badly and clashes with Ibanez, the ball escapes him and the ball remains in the availability of Frimpong who kicks into an empty net. However, there is Cristante who saves everything on the line. Like a goal.

83′ Now Bayer is all in the half of Roma. And Roma try not to risk anything. We also rely on Dybala, who holds some balls and tries to earn some fouls. The goal is clear now: to make these final minutes go by quickly.

79′ Rightly so Roma has lowered its center of gravity, but for the moment the Leverkusen it’s not scary. Indeed, Rui Patricio did not even have to make an intervention. On the pitch, Mou’s team is in good shape.

76′ Double substitution for Mou: inside Dybala e Wijnaldum for Bove and Belotti.

67′ Another chance for Roma. Conclusion by Belotti, another rejected, and another volley by Bove in half overhead. The technical gesture is there, but little coordination, and the ball ends up high.

63′ ROME GOAL: Mourinho’s team passes, and it does so with Bove’s first European goal. Yellow and red restart, with the ball reaching Abraham who turns around and looks for a conclusion. The Bayer goalkeeper rejects but arrives on the rebound Bove, who had started the action with enormous personality. The shot is right. And Rome ahead.

57′ Tension inside the pitch. Diaby hits Pellegrini, with the ball far away. The referee cautions him, and cautions for protesting too Mancini.

50′ Good opportunity for Roma from a free kick, but Tapsoba foils the threat. Stay on the ground Ibanez, but after a while ‘gets up without problems. Corner for the Giallorossi.

48′ Good opportunity for Roma, set up by Spinazzola on the left and then finished with Abraham’s touch for Literatewho clearly doesn’t have the goal in his blood: he tries with his right foot, but the ball goes wide.

47′ In two stages, and with the thrill, Rui Patricio blocks the cross from Bakker. Nobody from Leverkusen is ready to intervene there. And it is fortunate for Rome.

46′ The second half has begun. No changes for Mourinho which sent the same eleven that started the match back onto the field.

Teams on the pitch, the second half will begin in a few moments.

FIRST HALF

There is no more time. The first half ends 0-0 at the Olimpico. After a good start by the Germans, Roma came out and created the best chance of the match with Ibanez’s header.

45′ There will be 3 minutes of added time.

35′ Kossonou can’t make it: Xabi Alonso is forced to make a substitution. Enter Bakker.

34′ Kossonou is down. The Bayer defender needs medical attention after contact with Spinazzola. A contact that perhaps didn’t even exist, but has pain. And the game is stopped.

27′ Yes, it’s definitely another one Roma Now. That she has taken the measures and is now trying to raise the pace too.

24′ The opportunity for Mourinho’s team certainly scared the Germans. Who are now less bold than they were at the start of the match.

17′ Miracle of Hradecky are Ibanez: defender’s header after Pellegrini’s free kick: the Bayer goalkeeper stretches and deflects. But what an opportunity for Rome.

16′ The double rebound does not reward Spinazzola, who hits the ball before it ends up on the bottom. No corner for Roma, but the center of gravity has raised it a bit.

10′ Roma are struggling in this start. A lot of effort. Mou’s team can’t find any pass lines.

7′ Wirtz very close to the opening goal. This time the goal of the guest centre-forward comes out by a whisker after a nice combination on the edge of the area. Rui Patricio stretches, but he would never get there.

5′ Leverkusen remains high: Roma try to find the gap, making the ball spin from behind. But for now there are no spaces.

1′ The guests are immediately dangerous, with Andrich: Hincapie runs to the left and puts in the middle, the ball goes inside the area for the midfielder who kicks: Rui Patricio blocks.

1′ Started. First ball for the Roma.

Incredible atmosphere at the Olimpico. Whole stage involved in the choreography. And Mourinho greets Xabi Alonso before the match. The two also know each other very well.

Everything is ready at the Olimpico, the teams have returned to the locker rooms. Soon only the field will speak.

Roma-Bayer Leverkusen, the official formations

ROMA (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Cristante, Ibanez; Çelik, Bove, Matić, Pellegrini, Spinazzola; Belotti, Abraham. All.: Mourinho

BAYER LEVERKUSEN (3-4-3): Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Kossonou; Frimpong, Palacios, Andrich, Hincapie; Diaby, Adli, Hozlek. All.: Xabi Alonso

Referee: Oliver

Where to see Roma-Bayer Leverkusen live on TV and in streaming

Roma-Bayer Leverkusen is scheduled today, Thursday 11 May, at 21:00 and will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. It will be broadcast live on TV Sky su Sky Sport Football (channel 203), Sky Sport (channel 253) and free to air on TV8 (channel 8 and 508 HD of digital terrestrial, channel 121 of satellite). In streaming the match can also be followed on Dazn, which has the rights of the second European event. Obviously the streaming service is also offered by Sky Go it’s yes NOWTV.

