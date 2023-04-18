Home » Al-Ahly regains the left wing in front of Raja
by admin
Photo: Al-Ahly Club page

Hespress – dpaTuesday, April 18, 2023 – 23:47

Ahmed Abdel Qader, the left wing of Al-Ahly, organized his team’s training this evening, Tuesday; In preparation for the match against Raja club scheduled for next Saturday, in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the African Champions League.

Ahmed Abu Abla, the team doctor, said in statements to Al-Ahly’s official website: “Abdul Qader started participating in training gradually, after a period of absence due to pain in the back muscle.”

The spokesman also added that Akram Tawfiq and Karim Fouad, players of the Egyptian Al-Ahly club, will go through a new stage of the rehabilitation program during the coming hours after their return from Qatar.

Abu Aila explained that he had seen the reports on the period the two players spent in Qatar for rehabilitation, following the cruciate ligament surgery of the knee.

Al-Ahly defeated Smouha with two goals free of charge, the day before yesterday, Monday, in the meeting that brought the two teams together on the grounds of the “Burj Al Arab” stadium in Alexandria, within the Egyptian Premier League competitions.

Al-Ahly of Egypt, Raja Casablanca, African Champions League
