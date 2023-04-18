The importance of diagnosing Parkinson’s disease – news

There are medications that can help control symptoms, improving stiffness and coordination.

This disease is a chronic and degenerative disease in which the death of brain neurons, which produce dopamine, which is related to movement control, coordination, and balance, occurs.

According to the Nueva EPS medical audit area, the most common symptoms of illness are:

Tremor of legs, both lower and upper extremities, facial muscles and chewing.

Muscle stiffness.

Slowness of movements.

Problems with balance and coordination of movements.

Who is more likely to have Parkinson’s?

People who have genetic component of the disease.

Males are more susceptible to the disease.

People who have trauma or brain injury.

Exposure to toxic substances.

Smoking, use of anti-inflammatories and hormone replacement therapy.

At what age does this disease manifest?

The average age of onset of this disease is 60 years and the incidence increases significantly over time. However, there is a group, between 5 and 10% who may present early-onset Parkinson’s and the symptoms appear before the age of 50.

There is no cure. There are medications that can help control symptoms, improving stiffness and coordination, but there is no medication that allows the sufferer to return to a normal state of health.

In advanced cases, surgery can be performed to implant electrodes in the brain, which manage to stimulate areas of the cerebral cortex that help improve the manifestation of symptoms.

Recommendations to help prevent the onset of this disease: