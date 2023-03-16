Sudani Net:

The head of the Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, said that the defense industries were distinguished by their distinguished human resource capable of continuously developing products, and added, “This saved the country and its armed forces a lot of the cost of importing defense needs.”

On Thursday, the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Defense Industries System, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, honored the celebration of Al-Shajara and Yarmouk Industrial Complexes on the eleventh Creativity and Innovation Day.

It is worth noting that the defense industries in Sudan announced the opening of Al-Shajara Industrial Complex, a permanent exhibition of new facilities.

