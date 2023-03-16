Home News This month they restart work on the Ruta de Los Libertadores, on the Casanare side – news
The National Authority of Aquaculture and Fisheries-AUNAP informs the fishermen of the Colombian Orinoquía, as well as the collectors, transporters and traders of fishing resources, that in 2023 the ban on fish for consumption and ornamentals will begin on April 10 and will be It will extend until May 31, according to resolution 2663 of November 9, 2022.

This prohibits the storage, transport and commercialization of all kinds of fishing resources for consumption extracted from natural populations towards the interior of the country or the rest of the Orinoquia. Its commercialization can only be carried out within the same municipality where these resources were caught, directly by the fishermen and only for subsistence purposes, that is, the daily catch volume per fisherman must not exceed five kilograms. Likewise, it prohibits the capture, collection, transport and commercialization of ornamental fish extracted from natural populations throughout the Orinoquia region.

This administrative act considered the technical concept of experts, information compiled by local communities and institutions that have worked in the region, and the review of biological-fisheries studies of the breeding season of 52 species of importance and commercial use in the Orinoquia.

The implementation of this resolution represents an opportunity for conservation, management and sustainable use for the Orinoquía fishing resources, since once it is concluded, the populations of the different species of fish with ornamental and consumption value will be recovered.

It is worth noting that its effective compliance contributes to improving the quality of life of families in this region, which include numerous indigenous communities, who derive their livelihood from the use of these fishing resources.

See also  Proposal to reform the health system will be presented to Congress on February 13 – news

The Orinoquia, in figures

Of the 92 species of fishing resources that are used by artisanal fishing for consumption in continental waters, 60% are species that come from the Colombian Orinoquia region and of the 521 species of fishing resources of ornamental interest, 62% correspond to ornamental fish that come from the Colombian Orinoquia region.

Source: National Aquaculture and Fisheries Authority- AUNAP

