adidas launches the adidas Football x Parley Boot Pack the first shoes to be made with Parley Ocean Plastic, i.e. reinvented plastic waste, collected on remote islands, beaches, coastal communities and shorelines, preventing it from polluting our ocean.

With beautiful glossy blue and white colorways and elegant wave designs like all its main flagship models such as the Predator Accuracy, X Speedportal and Copa Pure.

The new model reinforces adidas’ commitment to help reduce plastic waste.