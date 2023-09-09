Saturday September 9, 2023

Al Haouz earthquake: On the High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the FAR urgently deploy significant human and logistical resources, air and land

– On the High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Supreme Leader and Chief of General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, the Royal Armed Forces deployed urgently on the night of September 9, 2023, following the earthquake that struck the Al Haouz region, significant human and logistical resources, air and land, as well as specialized intervention modules based on Search and Rescue teams and a Field Medical-Surgical Hospital (HMCC).

The necessary arrangements have been made at the level of the General Staff of the FAR and the Places d’Armes of the Kingdom, in terms of liaison and coordination with local authorities, indicates a press release from the General Staff of the FAR .

Intervention detachments, planes, helicopters, drones and engineering resources as well as logistics antennas are deployed on the scene in order to provide the necessary support to the various departments concerned and to the affected populations, adds the same source .

Map 09/09/2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

