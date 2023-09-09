Truck Crash Claims One Life and Injures Another in Havana

Truck Crash in Havana Leaves One Dead and Another Injured

Havana, Cuba – Tragedy struck the Cotorro municipality in Havana on Thursday when a truck crashed into a tree, resulting in one fatality and another person being injured. The unfortunate incident occurred in Cuatro Caminos, El Cotorro, on the Managua highway during the evening hours.

The Facebook group, Gente del Cotorro, published a report providing more details on the accident. “Unfortunately, one person lost his life and another was injured,” stated the report. The injured man and the deceased were traveling in a state sector truck, although specific information about the deceased individual or their companion was not disclosed.

According to eyewitnesses, it appeared that the driver lost control of the truck, causing the collision with the tree. Emergency responders from various departments, including Rescue and Rescue, government officials, police personnel, and the Electric Company, swiftly attended to the scene.

Due to the graphic nature of the accident, the administrator of the Facebook group decided to demonstrate sensitivity towards the victim’s relatives by abstaining from publishing any photos on social media platforms.

This unfortunate incident comes just a week after another accident in Cotorro, where a girl was injured and her mother tragically lost her life on avenues 101 e/50 and 52.

The Cuban government has noted a concerning trend regarding traffic accidents, reporting 29 additional deaths compared to the same period last year. Colonel Roberto Rodríguez Fernández, head of the Specialized Traffic Body of the General Directorate of the National Revolutionary Police, noted that while the number of accidents and injuries decreased, the death toll has increased during the current year.

As authorities continue to investigate the cause of this tragic accident, it serves as a reminder for all drivers to exercise caution on the roads and prioritize safety to prevent further loss of lives.

