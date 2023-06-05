Al-Jazeera channel and Sanmar sanction! – OujdaCity

Ismail Al-Halouti

In a surprising move, the management of the well-known “international” Qatari channel Al-Jazeera, whose programs enjoy wide follow-up and does not stop repeating its permanent slogan “opinion and other opinion” and other glamorous slogans, terminated the employment contract that linked it to the distinguished Moroccan journalist Abdel Samad Nasser, who Zahra spent his life in serious giving and sincerity at work throughout his career, about twenty-six years ago. As the news was shocking to all Moroccans, due to the man’s place in their hearts, and it constituted a prominent event on the level of various Arab media and on social media, during the first week of June 2023.

As in contrast to some paid media mouthpieces who fill the world with squawking and noise in adversity as well as in prosperity, the able journalist Abdel Samad Nasser, who is one of the most famous presenters of news and talk shows in the Arab world, sufficed himself by saying in his response to the reason for the dismissal: “I will not spit in the well that I drank.” From them.” And he added, saying in the same post, Ibn al-Qayyim, may God have mercy on him, said: “And if he blocks one of his paths for you with his wisdom, he opens for you with his mercy a path that is more beneficial for you than it…” expressing his respect for the State of Qatar, on whose soil he spent many years, and strongly refusing to enter into any controversy about what happened to him. What reason and what sobriety does a man have? Then how come his responses are not eloquent and with deep meanings, when he is the authentic and noble Moroccan who is known for his competence, professionalism, good treatment and good manners?

To the extent that the arbitrary and reckless decision aroused the ire of the Moroccan people in all its sects, especially after the real reason behind the dismissal of the journalist Abdel Samad Nasser was revealed, which, according to the news circulated and trusted in its authenticity, is due to the publication of a tweet through his account on Twitter, in which he responds to the recklessness of the media. Official Algeria subject to the orders of the ruling “gang” in the Mouradia Palace, and defending what Morocco has been accused of of “the kingdom of evil and vice, and the drug state that does not hesitate to display its sons and daughters in the sex tourism market.” He said: “A blatant example of the immorality of the media of the Algerian regime The official, the official Algerian television, attacks Morocco with indecency and accuses the Moroccan state of trafficking in the dignity and honor of Moroccan women,” he asked, “what unprecedented debauchery is this? ». What meanness is this, you immoral people? The misery of the media is your hateful information, and the misery of what you do.” It is the position that greatly angered the Algerian lobby that penetrated the channel, especially when one of the prominent officials gave him the choice between deleting the “tweet” or leaving the channel, and for his rare magnanimity and boldness, “Nasser” did not hesitate for a moment in expressing his adherence to his defense of his country and the honor of his honorable and chaste Moroccan daughters, whatever the cost. Expensive price.

To the extent that it left great satisfaction among the henchmen of the ruling gang in Algeria, who were tamed to hate Morocco, its symbols, and its institutions, as some of them hastened to heal with vulgar language that denotes what they live in in terms of intellectual vacuum and moral bankruptcy, while others resorted to false accusations such as espionage and many others. …

And as the proverb says, “How many curses in its folds are blessings.” In addition to the fact that the arbitrary expulsion decision to which the respected journalist Abdel Samad Nasser was subjected revealed his true nature and noble stance, it made many unions and associations, including the National Union of Moroccan Press, which denounced the decision and declared its solidarity It also announced its willingness to organize a protest in front of the headquarters of Al-Jazeera channel in Rabat as soon as possible, considering that the decision affects the credibility of the channel and empties its slogans from its contents, especially those related to freedom of expression and publication and the independence of the journalist …

The Higher Institute of Information and Communication Alumni Association did not delay its role in entering the line to announce its absolute support for him in his ordeal and to denounce the clumsy dealings of the channel’s management with him, as statements were issued denouncing the unjust decision, and refusing to turn free expression of opinion into a crime punishable or condemned to end the work of journalists. and others. Thus, many community associations expressed their deep dissatisfaction and concern with what the channel’s management has become of a band and what some parties have shown to be contrary to the level of fraternal relations between the State of Qatar and the honorable Kingdom of Morocco, and the double standards when it comes to issues of concern to the channel’s journalists.

By making the Qatari Al-Jazeera channel’s clumsy and shocking decision, it reveals once again that it is not the master of its decisions, but that there are influential civil and military parties that control all its details and affairs. Freedom of expression has principles and controls that do not link the place of work to the opinion-holder, whenever he expresses an attitude that does not contradict morals and the laws in force, as one of the professors of public law and political analysts says, who addressed his speech to the Algerian news director of the channel, explaining that international law and the internal laws of countries guarantee The right to expression, and if someone deserves disciplinary action, he is the one who could not separate between origin and profession.