Cut at the Neuquén airport for the “gnocchi” in Social Development

The workers of the Ministry of Social Development of Neuquén resumed the protest against the “gnocchi”, as they refer to those who were incorporated into the area through a provincial decree in January of this year. On this occasion, the accesses to the airport were cut off at dawn.

Pilar Ordoñez, self-convened from Social Development, explained the situation in “Rarranquemos” by RÍO NEGRO RADIO. She explained that they bet at dawn and that, so far, they will keep the cut until noon.

He clarified that they allow passengers to pass on foot and that those who arrive can take a taxi.

He assured that many workers are afraid to join the protest, although they share the claim, because from the Family Undersecretary, for example, they had been asked to leave their management positions or warned about the initiation of proceedings.

Ordoñez recalled that those who claim are employees with 15 or 20 years of seniority who have not been able to access the recategorizations provided for in the collective bargaining agreement.


