The product workers: As a product owner, work together with the board

How does the board of a company view the responsibility of a product owner? How do product owners manage to work well with the board? Silke Kanes, Board Member for Products at Scopevisio AG, and Tim discuss these and other questions in this podcast episode. Silke’s views bring another, very enriching perspective on the tasks of the product owner role and agile product managers.

Develop an understanding of the role of the PO

First of all, it’s about the board’s expectations of the role of product managers. There is also the task of explaining the PO role to the board or developing an understanding of it. During the course of her long career in product positions (but also in some other areas), Silke Kanes has learned a lot in working with board members and at the same time has also developed product owners in her environment.

Therefore, she also has interesting tips on how a product owner can get through to the board with the issues in question. Tim and Silke continue to discuss how to communicate wisely with the board. Ultimately, the challenge of working with the board falls in the area of ​​stakeholder management. Here, product owners and product managers simply have to be fit and gain a lot of experience in order to get through with their concerns.

Other podcast episodes that Silke and Tim talk about in the course of the conversation:

Silke Kanes is looking forward to getting in touch with you. For further questions or concerns, the best way to reach her is on LinkedIn. Follow her there too. Otherwise, her personal website with her blog also offers a nice look “behind the scenes” of her exciting career.

The current edition of the podcast is also available in the product workers’ blog: “Collaboration with the Executive Board”.



(map)

