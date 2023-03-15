The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, suffers a herniated lumbar disc and must rest, after being transferred this Tuesday to a health center in Buenos Aires due to severe pain in his back, official sources reported.

According to the medical report of the Presidential Medical Unit, Fernández underwent “the corresponding studies, evidencing a herniated lumbar disc.”

For this reason, he will be subjected to “a root block scheduled in 48/72 hours”, while “he is told to rest and adapt his activities” at the presidential residence in Olivos.

Previously, it had been announced that the president presented “a picture of acute low back pain”, for which the relevant tests would be carried out.

Fernández was accompanied by his custody to the Otamendi Sanatorium, a private clinic in the Recoleta neighborhood of the capital, to undergo diagnostic studies.

Alberto Fernández, 63, was admitted to a hospital in June 2019 for a pulmonary thromboembolism.

At that time, part of his symptoms were “pressure in the back” accompanied by pain in the throat and in one of his legs and difficulties in breathing, as Fernández himself described.

At that time, the head of state was still a candidate for president and his family doctor, Federico Saavedra, “recommended” him to rest for 48 hours in the hospital to assess his state of health before discharge.

«They detected a strong inflammation in the pleura. I had a history of a small clot in the lung in 2008. They gave me, intravenously, medication to relieve the pain and, since I was hospitalized, my doctor told me to stay and do a general check-up, “he had commented. Fernandez on that occasion.

In addition, in November last year, during the G20 summit held in Bali (Indonesia), the president had a breakdown and fainted, which was later diagnosed as erosive gastritis with signs of bleeding.

After medical treatment, he resumed his normal activities.

