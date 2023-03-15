Home News Alcohol and begging ban in the center of Krefeld – Rhineland – news
Five years ago, Prigge had successfully sued against an alcohol ban – at that time in downtown Duisburg. The city of Krefeld is aware of this ruling and has therefore not issued a ban on alcohol and drug consumption for the entire city centre, but only in a 100-metre radius. It is still unclear when the Higher Administrative Court will decide on the ban.

Also begging restricted from now on

The ban on begging also comes into effect on Wednesday. It was already decided last year by the Krefeld city council. According to a press release from the city of Krefeld, the ban includes “aggressive begging by stubbornly addressing, insulting, chasing, touching, putting in the way or blocking the path, as well as gang-like and organized begging, begging that obstructs traffic and begging together with children and animals“.

Law enforcement officers should ensure that the new rules are observed. The municipal security service has been strengthened for the new tasks.

Drug help center to take consumption off the streets

In addition to the ban on alcohol and begging, the city of Krefeld has taken another measure against the drug problem: a newly opened drug help center. This should offer addicts a safe space and reduce open drug consumption on the street. Here they can consume drugs under medical supervision, receive medical treatment or just have a coffee.

