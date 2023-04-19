Alert about alleged sexual harasser in Valledupar

An alleged sexual harasser would be circulating through the streets of Valledupar, intimidating women and girls, which is causing concern for citizens.

The case was revealed when Claudia Milena Cortés published through her social networks how Jorge Luis Baquero Triana sexually harassed her even in her own home where she entered in recent days. For these facts, the woman filed a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office.

The affected person recounted that in November 2022 this subject came to her home asking if they cut men’s hair, since she had a small hairdresser. Claudia refused and then as the days went by the same subject came to the house with another pretext. Months passed and on April 15 of this year at night she entered the residence.

“The guy entered my house into the living room and told me to stay still, he began to touch my breasts and grab me by the neck and when the guy tells me that I keep looking at him, struggling I managed to get out and call the neighbors. Around 50 people came and identified him as a harasser even of girls on the outskirts of the school and in the San Antonio neighborhood,” said Claudia Cortés.

He also pointed out that despite calling the police, they did not arrive and the subject escaped. However, she exposed the case on social networks and several people commented that she was the same person who showed her her private parts and masturbated outside the houses.

“I ask the Police for protection and help so that this case does not remain as if nothing is happening, he is a subject who walks the streets of Valledupar and is a danger. I had to move, I’m afraid to go to work”, pointed out Claudia Cortés.

When the case became known, residents of the Cicero Maestre neighborhood claimed to have seen this man showing his virile member to girls and women, and even touched a female’s buttocks while walking.

Related