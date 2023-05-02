Home » Alert about endangered amphibians
Alert about endangered amphibians

As part of the commemoration of World Amphibian Day, the environmental authorities highlighted the importance of the Farallones de Cali as a home for these species and the great biodiversity that inhabits and is preserved in this natural park.

However, they expressed their concern because several of the amphibian species are in danger.

In 2016, the Universidad del Valle with the help of the Wildlife Conservation Society WCS, established the amphibian monitoring program, which has allowed the protected area to consolidate the record of amphibians present in the area.

Results

From the results obtained, both in the field days and in the bibliographic reviews and historical records of collections made inside the protected area, it is said that for the park there is a record of 111 amphibian species, 36 are endemic species for Colombia. , four endemic to Valle del Cauca, one endemic to the park and its area of ​​influence in the Anchicayá basin (Oophaga lehmanni) and one endemic to the park (Atelopus pictiventris).

Of the total number of species, 35 are in some category of threat according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), ten species in a state of critical danger, eight in danger and fifteen in a vulnerable category.

In this sense, the CVC reported that the species Oophaga lehmanni, called ‘Lehmann’s dart frog’, is in critical danger of extinction, for which reason National Parks, the Cali Zoo, the CVC, WCS Colombia and local organizations are working on their behalf. conservation.

