Judge to account for his history: Khawaja Asif

Leader of Muslim League-N and Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif while speaking in the National Assembly on Tuesday said that judges should give an account of their history.

He said that we should be given an account of the history of the judiciary. A special committee should be formed, the execution of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the dismissal of Yusuf Raza Gilani and the dismissal of Nawaz Sharif, the suspension of the constitution should be taken into account by the judiciary. Give this account of your trials.’

He said that ‘will those people who gave General Musharraf the authority to amend the constitution be held accountable? What will that institution do to clean up its past? We confess our crimes.

“We too have supported dictators and paid the price, they didn’t.”

He said that we have given a lot of calculations, we should also be given an account. The people have their hands on our necks, they demand an account from us.’

The Minister of Defense said that ‘Our front organization has asked us for the proceedings of a date. Give it a hundred times, not once, we come from the votes of the people, none of our actions are secret.

He said that the person elected by popular vote has nothing to hide, the proceedings of the House are shown on TV, my speech is being broadcast live, but the court proceedings are not broadcast, we respect the Supreme Court. The minutes of the proceedings of the Parliament should be given to the Supreme Court, but the Speaker of the National Assembly should also request the records of the court proceedings from the Supreme Court.

‘Sure give. But the same Supreme Court said that two judges have resigned. Can we get this process that those who were told that they have given up, and then they were made to sit and make a three-two decision.’

Khawaja Asif said about the Supreme Court that this institution is trying to ensure that the time of the assemblies is not fulfilled. He says that elections should be held on such and such a date.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

’15 men are fighting each other in the Supreme Court, we have been told to negotiate. We are negotiating, this is a violation. Let them first negotiate themselves, then give us instructions. It is not the function of the Supreme Court to issue directions. It is not written in the constitution.

He said that it is our duty to become a wall in front of facilitation. The practice of taking the necks of prime ministers should end.

Traffic does not stop for ministers, it stops for them.

He said that this is our privilege. If war is to be fought, war will be fought. Parliament will not surrender. A cat will not attack its Prime Minister.

“Our salary is 161,000, just ask them what their salary is, pension, life guard, vehicles, plots.” He said, “We apologize to everyone for our past mistakes.” Let them apologize too.’

In his reaction to Khawaja Asif’s speech, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, the head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s ally Awami Muslim League, said that ‘the negotiations will end tonight.’

Talking to a private TV channel, he said, ‘How can I say the sentence that has been said about the judiciary? This war has begun, this war has to reach its end. The judiciary will win, the constitution will win.’