NVIDIA has “earned” more in one day than in the last four years

by admin
While the Nasdaq is deep in the red following the events of the past few days and the second largest bank failure in US history, NVIDIA continues to create value thanks to its technology.

Particularly sensational was the same day’s market cap figure, in which the company added over 28 billion dollars to its market cap, equal to NVIDIA’s 2019-present net income. After all, the first sirens began to sound as early as April, when sales of NVIDIA’s AI GPUs rose 20 times, making the stock soar on the stock market.

To clarify, the cumulative profit from 2019 to date it amounts to about 25 billion, divided into about 4 billion for 2019, less than 3 for 2020, another 4 for 2021, the sensational peak of 2022 with a good 9.7 billion and 4.3 billion in 2023 (as of January 29, 2023).

Clearly, a large part of this situation is due to its dominance of the Artificial Intelligence hardware market, not only for the consumer segment but also and above all with particular attention to workstations and datacenters. Not surprisingly, the announcement of the first shipments of its DGX H100 client systems, announced last year and based on NVIDIA’s advanced 4N node and capable of touching respectively the 2.000 e 4.000 teraFLOPS in FP16 e FP8 on the new generation Tensor Cores.

