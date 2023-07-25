Outdoor pool Emden open again after fire – in emergency mode | > – News – Lower Saxony

Status: 07/25/2023 10:24 am

Two weeks after a major fire, the Van Ameren pool in Emden went into emergency operation. Bathers can now swim their lanes again.

The pool opened at 6 a.m., and the first swimmers used it, despite the rather fresh air temperature of 13 degrees. After the police and authorities released the bathroom after the fire, the association procured five containers. By the end of the season they will replace the destroyed changing rooms, toilets and office. The fire site is still cordoned off over a large area, but the swimming pool and sunbathing area are freely accessible. Showers are only possible in the so-called step-through pools, in the access area in front of the swimming pools, according to the association.

Gas boiler instead of solar system in use

The pool water is currently no longer heated by solar systems, instead the old gas boiler is back in operation. It heats the bath water to 23 degrees. According to the association, the emergency operation is only possible thanks to the numerous donations from people who want to support the Van Ameren pool. More than 270,000 euros have now been raised. The association now wants to clarify how things will continue for the community pool after the summer. In an upcoming general meeting, the reconstruction should be discussed, it is said. The containers are a temporary solution.

Police suspect arson

The building at the entrance to the Van Ameren Baths was completely destroyed by a fire on the night of July 11th. The police suspect arson. The damage to the outdoor pool is estimated at around two million euros, the insurance companies are already involved. The city has also pledged its support to the association. Meanwhile, the police and public prosecutor’s office continue to investigate unknown persons. Among other things, it is currently being checked whether the perpetrator or perpetrators were seen and filmed by surveillance cameras. The police are also investigating which mobile phones were logged in at the scene of the fire on the night of the crime.

