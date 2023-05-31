Alexia Rivas highlights high levels of approval of President Bukele

Deputy Alexia Rivas highlighted the high levels of approval obtained by President Nayib Bukele, receiving 91.78% support from the Salvadoran population, according to data published by the Center for Social and Economic Research of Central America (CIESCA). .

“The best evaluated President in the history of the country,” said the legislator through her social networks.

This achievement has been obtained thanks to the effective results of the public and security policies carried out by the administration of President Nayib Bukele, improving the quality of life of Salvadorans.