Algeria: The area of ​​separatist movements in the south is expanding, and the situation is liable to explode…

In parallel with the fierce clashes taking place between the Azawad movement and the Algerian army at the border adjacent to northern Mali, a number of media outlets circulated news that the Chingeriha army had been subjected to armed skirmishes in the south of the country, by a “separatist movement” operating under the name of the “Movement for the Liberation of Southern Algeria.” » Belonging to the Tuareg tribes, close to the financial borders.

According to observers, the armed conflict of the movement for the liberation of southern Algeria came as a result of the unprecedented tension against the background of the deterioration of economic and social conditions… Activists indicated on social media that the unrest in the southern states, including Ouargla and the states of Manea, Bechar and Tamanrasset, is mainly related to extreme poverty, which has reached an extent It is unbearable and the lack of job opportunities for the people of those areas is the thirst that the southern regions suffer from…

What attracts attention in the uprising of the residents of the southern regions, and the declaration of jihad against the military regime, is that these regions are considered as useless regions compared to the northern regions, despite the fact that the regions of the south have large quantities of gas fields, from which the residents of the regions do not benefit, and they are also non-existent. – Absolutely – facilities for the requirements of life, such as hospitals and schools, not to mention the non-existent recreational facilities, such as theaters, playgrounds, and swimming pools, which seriously inflamed the situation….

Observers believe that the Algerian authorities are afraid of the contagion of the “Azawad separatist movement” in the southern regions, noting that reports from the scene stated that the situation is likely to escalate… In light of the continuing armed clashes, the same sources indicate shocking scenes in the states of El-Oued and Ouargla, which oil It is inhabited by more than 100,000 people… bearing in mind that the scenario of the August 2015 events that took place in the state of Ghardaia is still lingering in our minds, the bloody events that claimed the lives of no less than 25 people and injured dozens in a heavy toll that was documented – andak – by social media.

It seems clear that the dangerous conditions in Algeria, the emergence of separatist movements in the south, as well as the heavy death toll among the army, made the Tebboune publicly seek the help of President Putin, in the speech he read before the Russian and Algerian delegations yesterday evening, Thursday, June 15, at a request Urgent military assistance to protect Algeria, by strengthening the military elements in the Malian borders, in order to confront any threat or danger emanating from the armed groups that are active in northern Mali and southern Algeria.. It is certain that the continuation of the status of the regime as it is now means the occurrence of the collapse and disintegration of its wings Central rule and its struggle and conflict of interests of the cabranat, which will result in a state of chaos that could be exploited – sooner or later – by Islamic extremists or the people of the Kabylie region (north) or the Tuareg in the south of the country to establish their own entity.

It should be noted in this context that this movement, which calls itself the “Front for the Liberation of Southern Algeria”, which officially declared – previously – its responsibility for the killing of 3 Algerian soldiers, and the capture of significant numbers of soldiers, is composed of fighting elements belonging to the Tuareg tribes that It is spread in southern Algeria (especially Tamanrasset) and northern Mali, and on a page bearing its name on the “Twitter” site, the movement describes itself as “separatist”, and its goal is to establish an independent state, raising the slogan “armed struggle”, and adopting a four-color flag consisting of a yellow triangle and three stripes It is a green, red and black horizontal flag, and it is the same as the flag of the “Independent State of Azawad,” which the National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad announced its establishment without international recognition in 2012 on large areas of the state of Mali.

The movement says that it adopts a well-defined map whose borders extend from the borders of Morocco in the west to Libya in the east, occupying more than a third of the current area of ​​Algeria, and devouring the borders of the latter with Mauritania, Mali and Niger as well, which means that it does not keep the Algerians to the western borders with Morocco and the eastern borders with western Libya and Tunisia. .