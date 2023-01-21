Home News Alias ​​Mono Petra was captured for a murder in the south of Valledupar
Alias ​​Mono Petra was captured for a murder in the south of Valledupar

Officials of the Sijín of the National Police captured Jorge Eliecer Morantes Betancourt, known by the alias Mono Petra, in Valledupar for the crimes of homicide and manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms, accessories, parts or ammunition.

According to the investigations, this subject would be the alleged person responsible for the murder against Víctor Manuel Romero Aroca, in events that occurred on April 19, 2022, in the skateboard park in the Nuevo Milenio neighborhood of this capital.

It was also known that Mono Petra has judicial notes for the crimes of illegal carrying of firearms, homicide, conspiracy to commit a crime, threats and qualified theft.

After the capture, he was left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office.

