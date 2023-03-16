Jorge Luis Brito Araujo, 30 years oldknown as ‘Pelotica’he was again captured by the National Police of La Guajira after allegedly committing crimes in the streets of the neighboring department despite having 21 legal notes.

His arrest materialized on 14th Street with Carrera 2 in the municipality of San Juan del Cesar where the inhabitants reported the presence of a private person that, apparently, I will bethreatening the inhabitants of the sector with a firearm.

The uniformed men approached him and upon performing a search they found that the man had a handmade weapon

Subject had 21 notations for the crimes of qualified robbery, aggravated robbery, illegal possession of firearms, extortion and escape of prisoners. For this reason, he was left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office and presented before a guarantee control judge who finally decided to send him to prison.