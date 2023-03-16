Home News Alias ​​Pelotica, the man who with 21 criminal records was captured in La Guajira
News

Alias ​​Pelotica, the man who with 21 criminal records was captured in La Guajira

by admin
Alias ​​Pelotica, the man who with 21 criminal records was captured in La Guajira

Jorge Luis Brito Araujo, 30 years oldknown as ‘Pelotica’he was again captured by the National Police of La Guajira after allegedly committing crimes in the streets of the neighboring department despite having 21 legal notes.

His arrest materialized on 14th Street with Carrera 2 in the municipality of San Juan del Cesar where the inhabitants reported the presence of a private person that, apparently, I will bethreatening the inhabitants of the sector with a firearm.

The uniformed men approached him and upon performing a search they found that the man had a handmade weapon

Subject had 21 notations for the crimes of qualified robbery, aggravated robbery, illegal possession of firearms, extortion and escape of prisoners. For this reason, he was left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office and presented before a guarantee control judge who finally decided to send him to prison.

See also  Bellosi, the life taken in "Calcinculo"

You may also like

1917: a Bosnian minaret in the Dolomites? /...

Little Argenis Martínez Bookstore, a tribute to the...

The Escazú Agreement – Chocó7días.com

MBDA: cooperation is our strength

Syed Kamal Athar President Muslim Welfare Association Tandoor...

They highlight the empowerment of women from La...

Adding bricks and tiles to the great cause...

Mattarella in Florence for the Chambers of Commerce...

PSL 8 Playoffs: Defeat Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans...

Nunchía communities without cell phone signal due to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy