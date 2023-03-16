Home News He experienced the horror of the soldier’s entertainment in Bursa! – Bursa News – Regional News
News

He experienced the horror of the soldier’s entertainment in Bursa! – Bursa News – Regional News

by admin
He experienced the horror of the soldier’s entertainment in Bursa! – Bursa News – Regional News

00:50

RELATED VIDEO

He experienced the horror of the soldier’s entertainment in Bursa!

The accident happened around 21:30. Orhangazi town, Iznik Lake Coastal Road’occurred in. Prepared to join the military Hamza Bahadirto have fun with 3 friends To Lake Iznik gone. Realizing that the tire of the car with license plate 77 AL 108 on the Coastal Road had burst, Bahadır pulled the vehicle to the side of the road. While he was changing his tyre, the driver of the unknown Car with 16 VP 565 plates, He hit Bahadır. While Bahadır was injured, stuck between two cars in the accident, the driver who left his car at the scene ran away from the scene. Friends, Bahadır He reported the situation to the medical teams while he was getting out of the jam. Police and medical team were dispatched to the accident site upon notification. Hamza Bahadır, who was first aided at the scene by the medical teams, was taken to Orhangazi State Hospital. Police teams, on the other hand, took security measures in the vicinity against the possibility of another accident.

It was learned that Bahadır, who was taken into treatment, had fractures in his leg and was in good health. Police teams, who investigated the accident site, started work to catch the fleeing driver.

Source: ENSONHABER

Other Bursa News – Click for Regional News

See also  Erdogan, if they don't change we will keep veto on Sweden-Finland

You may also like

1917: a Bosnian minaret in the Dolomites? /...

Little Argenis Martínez Bookstore, a tribute to the...

The Escazú Agreement – Chocó7días.com

MBDA: cooperation is our strength

Syed Kamal Athar President Muslim Welfare Association Tandoor...

They highlight the empowerment of women from La...

Adding bricks and tiles to the great cause...

Mattarella in Florence for the Chambers of Commerce...

PSL 8 Playoffs: Defeat Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans...

Nunchía communities without cell phone signal due to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy