He experienced the horror of the soldier’s entertainment in Bursa!

00:50

The accident happened around 21:30. Orhangazi town, Iznik Lake Coastal Road’occurred in. Prepared to join the military Hamza Bahadirto have fun with 3 friends To Lake Iznik gone. Realizing that the tire of the car with license plate 77 AL 108 on the Coastal Road had burst, Bahadır pulled the vehicle to the side of the road. While he was changing his tyre, the driver of the unknown Car with 16 VP 565 plates, He hit Bahadır. While Bahadır was injured, stuck between two cars in the accident, the driver who left his car at the scene ran away from the scene. Friends, Bahadır He reported the situation to the medical teams while he was getting out of the jam. Police and medical team were dispatched to the accident site upon notification. Hamza Bahadır, who was first aided at the scene by the medical teams, was taken to Orhangazi State Hospital. Police teams, on the other hand, took security measures in the vicinity against the possibility of another accident.

It was learned that Bahadır, who was taken into treatment, had fractures in his leg and was in good health. Police teams, who investigated the accident site, started work to catch the fleeing driver.

Source: ENSONHABER

