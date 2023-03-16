In an agreement signed between the National University of Comahue UNCo and the municipality of Añelo, was inaugurated this «Museum of the Patagonian Desert of Añelo». The institution with cultural purposes, becomes the first in the town and also, among so many objectives, it will be in charge of housing all the fossils and paleontological discoveries in the entire area, including oil fields.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The project has been going on for several years. It began its first works in 2018 and was finally able to open its doors this Tuesday so that all residents and tourists can appreciate the varied displays that make up its rooms.

In a property that measures 3500 square meters and is locatedor near Route 7, between streets 6 and 01 from the oil town. Inside, you can explore spaces between specimens not only of large dinosaurs, but also lungfish, and part of a unique amphibian record.

UNCo paleontologist Juan Porfiri directs the new “Añelo Patagonian Desert Museum”.

The proposal also seeks to give cultural and historical value to the findings made in sectors identified only by the extraction of hydrocarbons, suchIt is like Aguada Pichana where, for example, there is a site with traces similar to those exposed in El Chocón.

The brand new museum is run by UNCo paleontologist Juan Porfiri, along with his colleague Doménica Do Santos, arrived in Añelo several years ago, in love with the wealth that is hidden under its soil. Both were committed to the idea of ​​a museum that represents a cultural pole for the region and were even part of the construction of the new building.

Porfiri assured that “from this moment on, the discoveries made in Añelo and its surroundings, including areas of interest for oil activity, will not be sent to the capital Neuquén, they will remain here.” Something that stood out as an added value for the town that will have a high-impact tourist attraction.

A unique collection of amphibians can also be visited.

The museum also has areas designed to learn in depth about many of the discoveries and details related to the extraction of oil and gas.

During the inauguration ceremony, authorities from the National University of Comahue (and its extension) were present, as well as Mayor Milton Morales along with other local officials,

A petrified forest is part of the «Museum of the Patagonian Desert of Añelo»

There the communal chief assessed the possibility of a new letter of introduction to the locality and explained whate “Oil will run out at some point, so it is important to promote other activities such as tourism”. In this same sense, he added that “the work and the quality of what will be exhibited has no comparisons and that is why all actions will be articulated so that the museum is known on other frontiers.”

From the UNCo, its vice-rector, Paul Osovnikar highlighted the completion of the agreement since “regardless of the political efforts of the day, these events transcend us all.”

news news–summary news–55-81″>





