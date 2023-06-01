Alias ​​”Piolin” fell for domestic violence

Yesid Fernando Palacio Ochoa must answer for the crime of domestic violence before a guarantee control judge.

The defendant, who resides in the El Chunche settlement of the Tres commune, would have received with astonishment an arrest warrant issued by units of quadrant 36 linked to the CAI Circunvalar de Neiva.

The agents confirmed their judicial records. Agents discovered that by verifying his ID number, he had registered an arrest alert under Article 229 of the Colombian Penal Code.

Palacio Ochoa, also known as “Tweety”, has a record for crimes of drug trafficking and domestic violence. He was taken to the Immediate Reaction Unit and then left in the care of the competent authority, where a judge would define his legal situation.

In isolated events, the Neiva Metropolitan Police managed to capture a subject who was surprised inside a residence that he did not own.

It happened in the Diez commune of the capital of Huila, when a man alerted the authorities about the presence of an intruder in his home. This person, allegedly, was with the intention of stealing. This is how the units of quadrant 34 attached to the CAI Palmas, went to the aforementioned site, to capture the 24-year-old indicated, who is a native of the municipality of El Doncello, Caquetá.

The defendant was placed at the disposal of a guarantee control judge to respond in hearings for the crime of violation of someone else’s room, where the robed man is expected to define his judicial situation.

“The National Police invites citizens to report any strange situation that occurs in the sector, using the 123 emergency line,” the institution said.