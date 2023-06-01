Ukraine: 3 killed, including two children, and 14 wounded in Russian bombing of Kiev

officials said in Ukrainian capital Kyiv is offensive Russia with missiles On the city killed three people Among them are two children and injury 14 people, today Thursday.

The military administration in Kiev said in a post on Telegram that two of the dead were children in the attack, which targeted the Yesnyansky district on the parties east of the capitalas well Dnipro region, which is closer to the city center.

This is the eighteenth attack on the capital this month.

Said the mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko 9 people need hospital treatment. Emergency crews put out fires caused by falling debris near the strike sites.

Klitschko said on Telegram that a medical clinic had been bombed. Pictures posted on the city’s website showed shattered windows in the clinic and in nearby apartment buildings.

Pictures from the scene posted on social media showed rescue teams helping residents with buildings, and broken building materials littering the streets outside.

City authorities said the impact was caused by a downed cruise or ballistic missile.

Air raid alerts in Kiev and most of eastern Ukraine remained in effect for about an hour.