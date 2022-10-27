80 companies will be ready to offer 890 jobs during the two days of the Job Fair promoted by Alig, the Association of Management Engineering graduates of the University of Udine. An appointment that this year comes of age, reaching 18 editions. The dates to be marked on the agenda are those of 11 and 12 November: the first day the talks with companies will be held online, the second in presence, at the Teatro Nuovo Giovanni da Udine.

The presentation took place on Thursday morning at Palazzo Maseri, in the presence of the president of Alig, Marco Sartor, the magnificent rector Roberto Pinton, the regional councilor for education Alessia Rosolen and the mayors of Faedis and Palmanova, Claudio Zani and Giuseppe Tellini. «We have also decided on the online mode to meet the preferences of some companies and to ensure maximum confidentiality, especially for candidates with more mature profiles – clarified Sartor -. We are really proud of the number of participating companies that has never been so high even in the pre-pandemic period ». To participate, just follow the instructions on the website www.alig.it, upload your curriculum vitae and choose the companies to deal with. There are some from every sector, from large distribution to new technologies.

Among the welcome returns of this edition, the talk show hosted by the deputy director of TG5, Giuseppe De Filippi, on Saturday at 5 pm, with interviews with a series of Fvg personalities to analyze the increasingly widespread phenomenon of resignations from the workplace. At 6.30 pm at the Teatrone Paolo Bonolis will be the protagonist, who will be interviewed by the boys of the Messaggero Veneto Scuola. Here there will also be a way to remember the figure of the former director of Messaggero Veneto and Il Piccolo, Omar Monestier, who passed away last August 1st. He who has always been close to the Job Fair over the years.

At 7.30 pm happy hour with products made in Friuli from Faedis. “Alig – said the commissioner Rosolen – was a pioneer in her mission: she had the ability to relate to companies and institutions, brought together job supply and demand on the basis of skills and treated work as the fulcrum of community growth “.

For the rector Pinton, «The network that Alig has created is a fundamental tool for entering the world of work and represents an opportunity not only for engineering graduates, but for those of all faculties». Final note, each participating company will reward a boy chosen during the interviews by giving him a helicopter ride over the starry city of Palmanova.