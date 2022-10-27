“First of all I would like to send a huge hug to all the Fiorentina fans, you know that you are always in my heart. How do I evaluate the Viola’s season? This year I see the team quite well, they started slowly but they played against Inter. a great football beyond the result. If they managed to maintain that level throughout the season they could be able to do better than seventh place last season. Why so many differences between the two vintages? Repeating great seasons is always very difficult, for this reason there are few teams that manage to do so and they are the greatest. If Fiorentina wants to become a great team they must maintain humility and continue on the path of last year. Double decisive commitment? I don’t think it’s the fault of the double commitment. that the opponents take Fiorentina more seriously, prepare the matches better and have better memorized the movements of the Viola. Italian he must be good at giving more unpredictability but I’m sure the team is on track to be able to do it. Priority to one of the two competitions? I don’t know how important the Conference is but it’s still Europe. For me, however, the priority must remain the championship to try to aim higher and higher. It’s always bad when a striker goes so long without scoring, it has happened to me and in those moments you always have to stay on track in training to better prepare yourself for the opportunities that come in the game. Viola have great attackers who are not the first time this has happened. They are hard workers, players who love what they do and for this they will definitely try to improve. When they find the goal again they will score many. Gesture of Jovic? It is not a very beautiful and logical thing that he did. The Fiesole must be respected, I’m sure the veterans will have already told him what the behaviors to have. I hope it’s the last time and the Curva can forgive him. Not level pink? No, the quality is there and it’s great, it just takes time to get it out. It takes more courage and less fear. This is a league in which Fiorentina are no longer a surprise and consequently there are more pressures. This is why the departure can be understandable. The 4-2 against Juventus? It is impossible to forget. This year to remind me that on October 20th the nine years since that match, the “San Pepito” were celebrated, she was a friend of mine “