Alkolenker overlooked oncoming traffic in Rüstorf – three injured

The serious traffic accident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the Rüstorf municipality. A 19-year-old from the Vöcklabruck district drove his car on the Stadl-Paura state road in the direction of Stadl-Paura. He wanted to turn left towards Mühlwang at the crossing with the Wendl supply road. At the same time, however, the car of a 60-year-old from the Vöcklabruck district came towards him, with his 58-year-old wife sitting in the passenger seat. There was a head-on collision, which caused the 60-year-old’s car to roll over and come to rest in a ditch. The two occupants were able to free themselves from the wreckage with the help of passers-by, who also took care of the injured until the emergency services arrived. All three of those involved suffered injuries of an unspecified degree, with the 58-year-old being taken to the Lkh Vöcklabruck with the rescue helicopter and the two men being rescued. The alcohol test at the 19-year-old showed 1.76 per thousand.

