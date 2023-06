Berlin: (hib/EMU) The AfD parliamentary group asks about the funds for the Exist-Women funding program to strengthen start-up founders in a small question (20/6971). The MPs want to know from the federal government how the 6.5 million euros in the federal budget for 2023 will be used in practice.

It is also asked whether, in the view of the Federal Government, giving preference to women in 2023 corresponds to general equality and the principle of equality.