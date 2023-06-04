Presale tickets for Carlos Vives tour





The pre-sale of tickets to enjoy ‘El Tour de los 30’ by Colombian singer-songwriter Carlos Vives is available through the platform www.ticketshow.com.ec.

The highest representative of Latin American music returns to Ecuador on a tour that highlights his roots that have made him a world ambassador of folklore.

The appointment in Quito will be on Thursday, November 23, at 8:00 p.m., at the General Rumiñahui Coliseum, and in Cuenca it will be presented on Saturday, November 25, at 8:00 p.m., in the middle of the Alejandro Serrano Aguilar Stadium.

The points of sale in Cuenca are Mall Del Río – Bowling Hall and online for all locations.

The costs are: $180 for Vives Box; $150, Top Box; and $100, Golden Box in numbered locations. Also, $70, Box; $50, Vives Fan Zone (Standing); $45, Grandstand; and $30, Preference.

A retrospective will be held on stage so that his fans can experience this fantastic tour. They will enjoy hits like La gota fría, Cuando nos vuelves encontramos, La bicicleta, Ella es mi fiesta, La tierra del olvido, Carito, El mar de sus ojos, Cumbia del corazón, among others.

‘El Tour de los 30’, which refers to his three decades of career, comes after the release of his new album ‘Escalona’, inspired by the composer Escalona (1927-2009), co-founder of the Vallenata Legend Festival. (REM)-(I)

Carlos Vives has 17 Latin Grammys, two Grammy Awards and a place in the Billboard Latin Music Hall of Fame. More than 15 million listen to it on Spotify.